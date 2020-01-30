Previous
2 Tier Geode Rock Table by harbie
2 Tier Geode Rock Table

This beautiful table is one of the many beautiful items at The Breckenridge Jewelry Store. There are many unique rock items in the store. This table was around $34,000. A little bit out of my price range. 😉 Best on Black. Thank you for viewing.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Harbie

KWind ace
Wow.... impressive table and price to match!
February 1st, 2020  
