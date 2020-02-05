Previous
Who Turned Out the Lights? by harbie
Who Turned Out the Lights?

My frog statue covered in snow. Our latest snow was about 5 inches. Thank you for viewing! Best on black.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Harbie

Wylie ace
that'd be a cold frog!
February 6th, 2020  
