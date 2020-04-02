Previous
Puzzle Time by harbie
Photo 1885

Puzzle Time

We keep wondering why it is taking us so long to finish this puzzle!! Milo keeps knocking puzzle pieces on the floor. Thanks for viewing.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Harbie

Wylie ace
Just helping, my cat is very helpful during yoga sessions, sewing....
April 3rd, 2020  
