Spring Flowers by harbie
Photo 1913

Spring Flowers

My birthday was Sunday, and yesterday was my first day back at work in 3 weeks. These and cupcakes were at my desk when I arrived. What a nice surprise!
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Harbie

bep
What a lovely welcome!
May 1st, 2020  
