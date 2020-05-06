Previous
Pasqueflower by harbie
Photo 1919

Pasqueflower

I love this wild mountain flower. It is in the buttercup family. It was the only flower I saw blooming this early up in the mountains (approximately 8,000-9,000 ft). Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
Harbie

