Not a Flat!! by harbie
Not a Flat!!

Biking with friends in Denver, my friend, Brenda, got a flat tire. Her husband, Dave, is fixing it. She got another flat shortly after this one on the same tire. Luckily we had enough extra innertubes! Thanks so much for viewing!
Harbie

