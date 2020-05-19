Sign up
Photo 1932
Not a Flat!!
Biking with friends in Denver, my friend, Brenda, got a flat tire. Her husband, Dave, is fixing it. She got another flat shortly after this one on the same tire. Luckily we had enough extra innertubes! Thanks so much for viewing!
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2341
photos
77
followers
80
following
529% complete
View this month »
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
Views
0
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Tags
outside
,
bike
,
man
,
outdoors
,
people
,
tire
,
cycling
