Saguaro Cactus Flowers

I haven't been in Arizona before when the Saguaro cacti have been blooming. I was very excited to see the flowers...a first for me! They are very pretty. The Gila Woodpecker and the Gilded Flicker are birds that make the holes in the Saguaros. The holes provide a safe cool place for them to raise their young. Best on black. Thank you for viewing.