Giant Dandelion by harbie
Photo 1956

Giant Dandelion

This plant looks like a giant dandelion and is called a Salsify. They are really large and pretty when they go to seed. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Harbie

