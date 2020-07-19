Previous
Blanca Peak by harbie
Photo 1993

Blanca Peak

Last Saturday we backpacked in 5 mikes to Lake Como set up camp then climbed Blanca Peak the day after. It is 14,351 ft and is the 4th highest peak in Colorado. It is rated a Class 2+ hike/climb. That means there are some areas where you need to use your hands and legs to get up it. It is the hardest 14'er that I have done. I have to admit there were a few places I felt scared and talked to myself not to look down. I am very excited to have made it to the top. My 1st thought at the top was ..."How am I ever going to make it down!" 😊 It took us 6 hours round trip. Thanks for viewing!
Harbie

