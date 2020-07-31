Previous
Giant Evening Star by harbie
Photo 2005

Giant Evening Star

This wildflower is so interesting. It actually opens in the evening and stays open all night. Then during the day it closes. Best on black. Thank you for viewing.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Harbie

