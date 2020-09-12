Sign up
2048
Granite
I am remodeling my kitchen. I've been super busy making decisions and looking at cabinets and granite. I think? this might be the granite I pick. I love blue so wanted something that had a little blue in it. Thanks for viewing.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2458
photos
76
followers
78
following
561% complete
View this month »
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
13th September 2020 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
house
,
granite
,
remodeling
,
counter top
