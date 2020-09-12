Previous
Granite by harbie
Photo 2048

Granite

I am remodeling my kitchen. I've been super busy making decisions and looking at cabinets and granite. I think? this might be the granite I pick. I love blue so wanted something that had a little blue in it. Thanks for viewing.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Harbie

