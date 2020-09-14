Sign up
Photo 2050
First Fall Colors
This is one of the first trees in our neighborhood to start changing color. I think it is a silver maple as they turn really early. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
Photo Details
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
14th September 2020 6:28pm
Tags
tree
,
red
,
nature
,
yellow
,
outside
,
colors
,
color
,
trees
,
outdoors
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple
