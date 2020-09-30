Previous
Tomato Catepillar by harbie
Photo 2066

Tomato Catepillar

This caterpillar was walking on a paved biking/walking trail. I moved him so he wouldn't get squashed. Thanks for viewing.
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Harbie

ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
566% complete

bkb in the city
Great capture
October 1st, 2020  
Milanie ace
Nice close-up
October 1st, 2020  
