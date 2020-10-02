Sign up
Photo 2068
Mount Princeton
Mount Princeton always looks impressive! It is one of the Colorado 14'ers. It blended in more here with the sky and clouds. It is on my list of future climbs. Best on black. Thank you for viewing!
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2477
photos
75
followers
77
following
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
mountain
,
cloud
,
trees
,
clouds
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
mount princeton
,
outdide
sheri
Majestic!
October 3rd, 2020
