Mount Princeton by harbie
Photo 2068

Mount Princeton

Mount Princeton always looks impressive! It is one of the Colorado 14'ers. It blended in more here with the sky and clouds. It is on my list of future climbs. Best on black. Thank you for viewing!
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Harbie

sheri
Majestic!
October 3rd, 2020  
