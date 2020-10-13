Sign up
Photo 2082
Through the Aspens
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
1
1
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2491
photos
75
followers
77
following
570% complete
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
21st September 2020 3:30pm
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
yellow
,
outside
,
colors
,
color
,
trees
,
colours
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
fall
,
trunk
,
colour
,
colorado
,
aspen
,
aspens
,
sutumnmountsin
Margo
ace
Very beautiful fav
October 14th, 2020
