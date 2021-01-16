Sign up
Photo 2177
21st Birthday!
My daughter, Annie, came home for a visit from college for the weekend to celebrate her 21st birthday which was January 12th. Thank you for viewing!
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
365 Year #2 & #3
SM-A716V
16th January 2021 7:07pm
family
,
birthday
,
people
,
woman
,
daughter
,
person
,
celebration
