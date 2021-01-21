Heading South

My son, Kevin, took this photo. He works at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution on Cape Cod, MA. He left this morning from San Diego Naval Base on the Research Vessel Thomas G Thompson for a 6 week research cruise to the South Pacific where they will be setting up equipment and studying seismic activity on the ocean floor. He had to quarantine for 2 weeks in MA then they took a charter flight to San Diego so no one would be in contact with anyone who might have Corona Virus. We are excited to hear about his adventures. They will be returning to Cape Cod through the Panama Canal. We will be tracking his ship online. Thanks for viewing!