Lemon Blueberry Cake by harbie
Lemon Blueberry Cake

One of the PTA's in our clinic is a great pastry chef. She made this beautiful cake for another coworker's birthday. I left early and am trying to eat healthy so didn't get to taste it. It looked great though!
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Harbie

