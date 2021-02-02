Sign up
Photo 2194
Lemon Blueberry Cake
One of the PTA's in our clinic is a great pastry chef. She made this beautiful cake for another coworker's birthday. I left early and am trying to eat healthy so didn't get to taste it. It looked great though!
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2603
photos
76
followers
79
following
601% complete
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
Views
0
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
2nd February 2021 9:11am
Tags
food
,
cake
,
birthday
,
lemon
,
dessert
,
frosting
,
blueberry
,
birthday cake
