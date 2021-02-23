Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2215
Shadows
The shadow to the right is from an old fashioned compass sitting on the windowsill. It looks like a cat to me. Thank you for viewing!
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
Tags
light
shadow
shadows
pattern
patterns
texture
basket
