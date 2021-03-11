Sign up
Photo 2231
Taking Off
I thought it was cool that we could see the shadow of the plane while taking off. Best on black. Thank you for viewing.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
0
0
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2640
photos
77
followers
80
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
9th March 2021 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
mountain
,
outside
,
shadow
,
outdoors
,
mountains
,
jet
,
plane
,
wing
,
runway
