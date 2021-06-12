Sign up
Photo 2324
Locomotive Mural
Mural in downtown Colorado Springs on the side of a building. It is painted over some windows. Thank you for viewing.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2734
photos
81
followers
84
following
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
12th June 2021 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
mural
,
painting
,
building
,
locomotive
