Photo 2334
Misty Morning
A misty morning in Woods Hole on Cape Cod. Best on black.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
Views
6
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
21st June 2021 8:14am
Tags
outside
,
water
,
outdoors
,
fog
,
boat
,
harbor
,
sailboat
,
mist
,
bay
,
masts
