Great Moose Lake by harbie
Photo 2377

Great Moose Lake

Great Moose Lake in Hartland, Maine. It is in central Maine. We are staying in a cabin or camp as people from Maine call it. It is very beautiful here. Thank you for viewing.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Harbie

