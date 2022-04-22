Previous
Stained Glass Workshop by harbie
Photo 2637

Stained Glass Workshop

My daughter's stained glass workshop. I love seeing all the different types and colors of glass. Thank you for viewing.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Harbie

@harbie
Aurelie
Pretty cool to see!
May 16th, 2022  
