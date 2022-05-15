Previous
(Frilly) Tulips Ii by harbie
Photo 2655

(Frilly) Tulips Ii

The tulips with the frilly petals were originally due to a virus, but people thought they were pretty! Thank you for viewing.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Harbie

@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
