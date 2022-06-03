Previous
Next
Red Rocks Amphitheater by harbie
Photo 2679

Red Rocks Amphitheater

We went to see the folksy alternative group Lord Huron. We had tickets that we bought 2 years ago and the concert finally took place. The lights in the background are Denver. Thank you for viewing
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Harbie

ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
734% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise