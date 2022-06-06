Previous
View From Red Rocks Amphitheater by harbie
Photo 2681

View From Red Rocks Amphitheater

View from Red Rocks Amphitheater parking lot. SOOC. We just had a recent big snow fall and rain so everything has greened up nicely. I love this area. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
6th June 2022

Harbie

