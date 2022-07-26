Previous
Dandelion Fountain by harbie
Dandelion Fountain

This fountain is in Keukenhof Gardens in the Netherlands. We visited in April. It reminds me of a dandelion. I forgot that I had wanted to post it. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
