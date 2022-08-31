Sign up
Photo 2739
Marble Mine II
Another view of the Marble Mine where you can see some of the marble blocks. Thank you for viewing.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Harbie
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
3
365 Year #2 & #3
SM-A716V
17th August 2022 2:43pm
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
outside
,
trees
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
summer
,
equipment
,
marble
,
blocks
,
colorado
,
mine
,
blick
,
mines
