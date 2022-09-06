Previous
Smokey Mountain View by harbie
Photo 2743

Smokey Mountain View

This is a view of the Smokey Mountains in the distance from the deck of the house we are staying in. We are near Ashville, North Carolina for my oldest daughter's wedding. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Harbie

