Lunch Time Visitor

Seven of us were having lunch at my friend's house in Larkspur, Colorado. She lives in the woods on a 5 acre lot. We were up on a 2nd story deck when "Blaze" (that is her name for this bear) came lumbering by. She looked really confused on why so many people were around. She was beautiful especially her coloring. It was fun to see her so close but up on a deck protected. My friend says she visits a few times a week. We were super excited. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.