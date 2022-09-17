Sign up
Photo 2754
Horned Lizard
First time I've seen one of these in the wild. A friend and I were hiking, and he was on the side of the trail at the base of a pine tree. Thank you for viewing.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
3163
photos
68
followers
73
following
754% complete
View this month »
7
365 Year #2 & #3
SM-A716V
16th September 2022 2:40pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
tree
,
nature
,
animals
,
outside
,
bark
,
animal
,
trees
,
outdoors
,
reptile
,
trunk
,
lizard
,
texture
,
colorado
,
reptiles
,
lizards
,
horned lizard
