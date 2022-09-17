Previous
Horned Lizard by harbie
Photo 2754

Horned Lizard

First time I've seen one of these in the wild. A friend and I were hiking, and he was on the side of the trail at the base of a pine tree. Thank you for viewing.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Harbie

