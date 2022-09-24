Sign up
Photo 2758
Dino Bones
Dinosaur exhibit in Chicago's O'Hara International Airport. I laughed that he was wearing a mask! Thank you for viewing
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
0
0
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
3168
photos
68
followers
73
following
755% complete
View this month »
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
9th September 2022 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skeleton
,
dinosaur
,
airport
,
bones
,
bone
,
skeletons
,
dinosaurs
