Shadows...That's Us!

These are our shadows as we are hiking up Gray's Peak (elevation 14,278 feet), I thought that was really cool...it is my daughter, me and my husband in that order top to bottom (left to right). We then saddled over to Torrey's Peak (elevation 14,267 feet). That is Torrey's Peak in the background to the right. Torrey's was my eleventh 14'er to hike. My goal is 15. There are 58. Thank you for viewing.