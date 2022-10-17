Previous
The Guys Hanging Out by harbie
The Guys Hanging Out

I was trying (at a distance) to shoo them away so they wouldn't eat my plants. They didn't really care! Thank you for viewing!
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 19th, 2022  
