Photo 2778
Is She Talking to Us?
These deer were in my yard munching on my plants. I was trying to shoo them on out of my yard. Don't they look scared?? 😉 Best on black.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
Harbie
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
Tags
tree
,
animals
,
outside
,
animal
,
trees
,
deer
,
outdoors
,
yard
