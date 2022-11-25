Previous
Next
Metal Abstract by harbie
Photo 2786

Metal Abstract

This is a close up of a metal wall sculpture in O'Hare International Airport. Reminds me of waves. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Harbie

ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
763% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Great rendition of it. Very wavy.
November 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise