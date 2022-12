Annual Advent Calendar

My son and his girlfriend for the last few years have given me an Advent calendar from a chocolatier from San Francisco. They put the calendar together but also use chocolates from other area candy makers. The Chocolates are different and unusual. It is very fun to see what each day holds. This year's calendar is Celestial. Each day has an explanation of one of the December constellations and where to find it in the sky. Thank you for viewing.