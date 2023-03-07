Previous
Frosty Needles by harbie
Photo 2869

Frosty Needles

I love the hoar frost. Today was a cloudy, frosty day. Thank you for viewing.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Harbie

Wylie ace
Added winter magic!,
March 8th, 2023  
