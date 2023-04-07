Previous
Surprise Spring Snow by harbie
Photo 2895

Surprise Spring Snow

We woke up to a surprise accumulation of 7" of snow yesterday morning. Most of it was gone by late afternoon with a warm sun melting it. As always we could use the moisture. Thank you for viewing
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Harbie

@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
Photo Details

