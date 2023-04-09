Previous
I Love Eating Snow!! by harbie
I Love Eating Snow!!

My son and his girlfriend are visiting with their dog, Lilo. She loves eating snow!! She has been having so much fun in the snow! They live in San Jose, California so she doesn't see snow very often.
