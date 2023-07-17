Previous
Roller Derby by harbie
Roller Derby

I gave been visiting my older daughter in Greenville, SC. She plays Roller derby. This is the 1st bout I have been able to watch. She is #606 in the center. She did great! Thank you for viewing.
Harbie

