Previous
Photo 2964
Autumn is Just Around the Corner
The front of a Trader Joe's Store. Thank you for viewing!
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
3373
photos
60
followers
67
following
812% complete
View this month »
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
15th September 2023 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
store
,
outside
,
flower
,
flowers
,
outdoors
,
fall
,
autumn
,
plants
,
stand
,
pumpkin
,
scarecrow
,
pumpkins
365 Project
