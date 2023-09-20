Previous
Next
Turkey Face by harbie
Photo 2968

Turkey Face

Touring around a ranch before a chuckwagon dinner and entertainment by The Flying W Wranglers. Thank you for viewing.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Harbie

ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
813% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Great shot. I was surprised when I first saw this type of birds (couple of weeks ago) that they had the blue colouring on them.
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise