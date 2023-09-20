Sign up
Photo 2968
Turkey Face
Touring around a ranch before a chuckwagon dinner and entertainment by The Flying W Wranglers. Thank you for viewing.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
1
1
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
3378
photos
60
followers
67
following
813% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
21st September 2023 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
outside
,
bird
,
colors
,
animal
,
color
,
colours
,
outdoors
,
feathers
,
colour
,
turkey
,
turkeys
Elisa Smith
ace
Great shot. I was surprised when I first saw this type of birds (couple of weeks ago) that they had the blue colouring on them.
September 22nd, 2023
