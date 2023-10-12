Previous
The city in the blue hour by haskar
The city in the blue hour

Warsaw view of the Old Town and the WZ route.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

haskar

@haskar
A lovely capture.Fav😊
October 12th, 2023  
Such a lovely view of the city with the lights and traffic coming through from under the bridge! Somehow quite painterly! fav
October 12th, 2023  
