Previous
Photo 2333
End of the working day
The officials leave the office and hurry home. I wanted to edit it in monochrome, but it didn't work well. So I decided to use subdued colors. I wonder when I will dare to stand in front of the crowd and not to the side.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
4
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2841
photos
243
followers
221
following
639% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
11th October 2023 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
,
city
,
movement
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice candid moving capture
October 11th, 2023
Taffy
ace
Wonderful movement and storytelling
October 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful movement!
October 11th, 2023
Lesley
ace
This is fabulous
October 11th, 2023
