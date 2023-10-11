Previous
End of the working day by haskar
End of the working day

The officials leave the office and hurry home. I wanted to edit it in monochrome, but it didn't work well. So I decided to use subdued colors. I wonder when I will dare to stand in front of the crowd and not to the side.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Margaret Brown ace
Nice candid moving capture
October 11th, 2023  
Taffy ace
Wonderful movement and storytelling
October 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful movement!
October 11th, 2023  
Lesley ace
This is fabulous
October 11th, 2023  
