Up to the clouds by haskar
Up to the clouds

When taking this shot, I was thinking about converting it to b&w. While editing, I liked the color of it and left it that way.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Rob Z ace
Yes - the blue on blue works really well...
April 28th, 2024  
