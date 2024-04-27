Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2524
Up to the clouds
When taking this shot, I was thinking about converting it to b&w. While editing, I liked the color of it and left it that way.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3071
photos
259
followers
224
following
691% complete
View this month »
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th April 2024 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
building
Rob Z
ace
Yes - the blue on blue works really well...
April 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close