Abstract

I had a bit of trouble with editing. With this lens and with a very shallow depth of field I get quite high chromatic aberration. I like this effect, but maybe I should remove it?
9th May 2024

I think it's absolutely gorgeous! I love the effect.

What lens are you using? That looks like it could be a variety of lensbaby? If it is, it'll take some getting used to.
May 9th, 2024  
I too think the effect is fabulous, especially the wonderful bokeh and tones.
May 9th, 2024  
