Previous
Photo 2536
Abstract
I had a bit of trouble with editing. With this lens and with a very shallow depth of field I get quite high chromatic aberration. I like this effect, but maybe I should remove it?
9th May 2024
9th May 24
2
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
abstract
Karen
ace
I think it's absolutely gorgeous! I love the effect.
What lens are you using? That looks like it could be a variety of lensbaby? If it is, it'll take some getting used to.
May 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
I too think the effect is fabulous, especially the wonderful bokeh and tones.
May 9th, 2024
365 Project
