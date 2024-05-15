Previous
Colorfully by haskar
Photo 2542

Colorfully

I really like these spring beech leaves. Soon the color will become even and the white fuzz will disappear. This white border around the leaves is created by fine fuzz.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
696% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautifully composed and captured against the blue sky! The colours and detail are just wonderful.
May 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise