Photo 2575
A hot evening in the park
The days are very hot and you can only go for a walk in the evening. This girl was probably studying for the exam. The summer examination session continues.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
light
,
girl
,
park
,
summer
Tia
ace
Beautiful place to study
June 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like a calm place to study
June 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and idyllic scene with beautiful light.
June 18th, 2024
Brian
ace
Well spotted and tastefully composed.
June 18th, 2024
