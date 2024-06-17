Previous
A hot evening in the park by haskar
A hot evening in the park

The days are very hot and you can only go for a walk in the evening. This girl was probably studying for the exam. The summer examination session continues.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tia ace
Beautiful place to study
June 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like a calm place to study
June 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and idyllic scene with beautiful light.
June 18th, 2024  
Brian ace
Well spotted and tastefully composed.
June 18th, 2024  
